US Senate has called for immediate vote on Graham’s bill on sanctions against Russia

A bill has been tabled in the US Senate that would significantly increase sanctions pressure on Russia. One of its main proponents was Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing CBS.

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Details

"A bipartisan group of senators has introduced a bill championed by Senator Lindsey Graham. If passed, sanctions will be imposed on Russia’s leadership and substantial tariffs will be levied on the largest buyers of Russian oil," the report states.

It is noted that the text of the bill was finalised shortly before Lindsey Graham met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv last week.

Read more: EU ambassadors have failed to agree on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, - media

Senators’ call

Around 30 senators have already publicly declared their readiness to support this bill, which could be passed before Congress’s August recess.

According to Suspilne, a bipartisan group of senators has called for the bill to be put to a vote as soon as possible.

"Lawmakers are keen to pass the bill before the August parliamentary recess and do not support the new provisions previously proposed by US President Donald Trump," the report states.

Read more: US has prepared major tightening of sanctions against Russia: some of restrictions will come into force automatically, - media

The Graham-Blumenthal bill

Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal have tabled a bill in the US Senate that would exert additional pressure on Russia by imposing sanctions on countries that purchase its energy resources.

Key provisions of the bill:

asset freezes and a ban on transactions involving senior Russian officials, military personnel, oligarchs and others who support the military;

a proposal to impose a 500 per cent tariff on imports into the US of goods from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products;

the imposition of sanctions against key banks, such as the Central Bank of Russia, Sberbank and Gazprombank, whilst prohibiting US institutions from conducting transactions with Russia and restricting Russian organisations from listing securities on US stock exchanges;

a ban on the export of energy products from the US to Russia and on investment in the Russian energy sector, and the imposition of secondary sanctions against foreign companies supporting the extraction of energy resources in Russia, including the oil, gas and uranium sectors.

Read more: Kallas: 21st sanctions package against Russia not adopted, expected on 15 July