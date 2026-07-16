See you at rally: UNITED24 Media suspends publication of materials in protest against Fedorov’s dismissal

Today, July 16, UNITED24 Media is suspending all publications in protest against the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from the publication.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Dear readers, our editorial team has temporarily suspended publishing because our journalists, editors, producers, and social media team are participating in protests following the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov," the statement reads.

Watch more: From Dnipro to Lutsk: rallies in support of Fedorov took place in Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy and other cities. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What happened before that?