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News Fedorov’s resignation
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See you at rally: UNITED24 Media suspends publication of materials in protest against Fedorov’s dismissal

In Khmelnytskyi, citizens took to the streets to protest the resignation of the Minister of Defense.

Today, July 16, UNITED24 Media is suspending all publications in protest against the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister. 

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from the publication.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Dear readers, our editorial team has temporarily suspended publishing because our journalists, editors, producers, and social media team are participating in protests following the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov," the statement reads.

Watch more: From Dnipro to Lutsk: rallies in support of Fedorov took place in Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy and other cities. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What happened before that?

  • On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned.
  • On July 15, Mikhail Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.
  • Prior to this, a number of media outlets and members of parliament had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the current head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
  • Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Participants are protesting his resignation.
  • Zhelezniak called for consultations on the nomination of the new defense minister. Stefanchuk agreed.

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Cabinet of Ministers (1118) protest (301) Mykhailo Fedorov (345)
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