What matters to Kremlin is that Kyiv be ready for "settlement" – Peskov reacts to Fedorov’s resignation

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that it makes no difference to Russia who heads Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media reported this.

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Peskov said that Moscow was following news concerning the Ukrainian leadership but claimed that it "made absolutely no difference who the defence minister is."

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According to him, Moscow does not expect the appointment of new officials or a change in the leadership of the Defence Ministry to lead to a settlement.

"It does not matter who heads Ukraine’s Defence Ministry. The main thing is that there should be someone in Kyiv capable of making a decision that would make it possible to reach a settlement," Peskov said.

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