What matters to Kremlin is that Kyiv be ready for "settlement" – Peskov reacts to Fedorov’s resignation
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that it makes no difference to Russia who heads Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.
According to Censor.NET, Russian media reported this.
Peskov said that Moscow was following news concerning the Ukrainian leadership but claimed that it "made absolutely no difference who the defence minister is."
According to him, Moscow does not expect the appointment of new officials or a change in the leadership of the Defence Ministry to lead to a settlement.
"It does not matter who heads Ukraine’s Defence Ministry. The main thing is that there should be someone in Kyiv capable of making a decision that would make it possible to reach a settlement," Peskov said.
New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi is Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.
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