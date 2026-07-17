After post in support of Fedorov, all my commanders received phone calls, - Hnezdilov

Serhii Gnezdilov, a military officer, reported facing pressure after posting messages in support of Mykhailo Fedorov.

He mentioned this in the comments section of Alina Mykhailova’s post, according to Censor.NET.

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"I posted the message at 9:00 p.m. The next day, at 6:00 a.m., all my commanders had already received calls.

The speed is mind-blowing; it’s a shame they’re putting pressure on them without realizing that it’s almost impossible to do so. And I feel sorry for the commanders," he noted.

As a reminder, earlier, volunteer and military medic Alina Mykhailova spoke out about the pressure being put on service members who support peaceful protests. According to her, participating in such events can result in reprimands, loss of rank, and "preventive conversations" with the command.

Read more: Fedorov will remain on my team. His exact role will be announced later, - Zelenskyy

The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko — the current Minister of the Interior.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Read more: People were not heard, authorities want to wait it out: rally in support of Fedorov will take place in Kyiv at 8:00 p.m.