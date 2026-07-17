100 combat engagements recorded on front, nearly quarter of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defence Forces 100 times.

This is stated in the General Staff update on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on 17 July, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Volfyne, Bachivsk, Sopych, Buniakyne, Hirky, Bezsalivka and Pustohorod in the Sumy region, as well as Senkivka and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv region, came under fire. The enemy also carried out air strikes near the settlements of Vilna Sloboda and Sumy.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, no enemy attempts to advance were recorded. However, the occupiers carried out 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including one using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders made ten attempts to breach the defences near Kozacha Lopan, Lyman, Izbytske and Synelnykove. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Read more: Six enemy tankers, two tugboats and oil depot in Shakhtarsk were hit, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, thirteen attempts by the invaders to advance were recorded near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, Ozerne and Yampil. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers made nineteen attempts to advance near Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled five enemy attacks near Malynivka and Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders made eight attempts to breach the defences near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, twenty-three attempts by the occupiers to dislodge our troops from their positions have been recorded since the start of the day near Sofiivka, Toretske, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Bilozerske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Myrne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Udachne and Molodetske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Read more: Enemy attacked Defence Forces’ positions 73 times, with most fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors – General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled one attack near Berezove.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched seventeen attacks near Tsvitkove, Hirke, Olenokostiantynivka, Vozdvyzhivka and Charivne. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders halted two enemy attempts to advance near Novoandriivka and Prymorske.

Other directions

According to the General Staff, no enemy attempts to advance were recorded in the Kupiansk and Prydniprovske directions. No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in the other directions either.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,425,990 people (+1,370 per day), 12,148 tanks, 46,084 artillery systems, 24,946 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS