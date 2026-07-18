Ukraine and Poland will deepen historical dialogue and strategic partnership, – Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine seeks to strengthen its strategic partnership with Poland, intensify diplomatic contacts, and continue an open historical dialogue.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in his post on X, following a meeting chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dedicated to the further development of Ukrainian-Polish relations.

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"Ukraine seeks a strong strategic partnership with Poland, based on mutual respect, trust, and good-neighborly relations. This is in the interests of both our nations and is of great importance for European security," the foreign minister wrote.

He added that the meeting included discussions on the next steps in the historic dialogue between Ukraine and Poland.

"Ukraine remains committed to the principles of openness, professional cooperation, and collaboration based on respect for the memory of all victims and responsibility toward future generations," Sybiha emphasized.

Agreements on Deepening Cooperation

Following the talks, the parties agreed to intensify diplomatic contacts, strengthen dialogue between Ukrainian and Polish societies, and expand practical cooperation.

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"We deeply appreciate this support and remain convinced that honest dialogue and mutual respect will make our partnership even stronger," the foreign minister said.

What led up to this?

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that several decisions had been made following a meeting on Ukrainian-Polish relations. Specifically, these decisions concern the opening of the archives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service pertaining to the tragic events in Volhynia in the 20th century.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk welcomed the statements and decisions made by the President of Ukraine regarding the development of Ukrainian-Polish relations. He emphasized that Warsaw is ready for a serious, constructive, and friendly dialogue with Ukraine.