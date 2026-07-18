Members of Parliament have submitted request to Zelenskyy regarding Syrskyi’s dismissal, - Zhelezniak. DOCUMENT

Members of Parliament have submitted a request to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking him to consider dismissing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

He noted that, whilst decisions concerning the senior command of the Armed Forces are taken solely by the President as Commander-in-Chief in accordance with Article 106 of the Constitution, Members of Parliament are entitled to submit a request to him. This document must be supported by at least 226 MPs; in effect, this would constitute a decision by Parliament.

"That is precisely why we are initiating the registration of a motion by Members of Parliament calling for:

To consider the matter of relieving General Oleksandr Syrskyi of his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To consider the appointment of a new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the basis of criteria relating to professional effectiveness and a focus on measurable operational outcomes.

"To initiate the introduction of a procedure whereby the senior military command reports regularly to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in closed session, with a view to restoring the balance of democratic civilian control," wrote Zhelezniak.

According to the MP, any Member of Parliament may sign the document by Monday.

Read more: Zelenskyy may replace Syrskyi; interviews with candidates are scheduled for weekend, - Financial Times







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