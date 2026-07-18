Members of Parliament have submitted request to Zelenskyy regarding Syrskyi’s dismissal, - Zhelezniak. DOCUMENT
Members of Parliament have submitted a request to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking him to consider dismissing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
He noted that, whilst decisions concerning the senior command of the Armed Forces are taken solely by the President as Commander-in-Chief in accordance with Article 106 of the Constitution, Members of Parliament are entitled to submit a request to him. This document must be supported by at least 226 MPs; in effect, this would constitute a decision by Parliament.
"That is precisely why we are initiating the registration of a motion by Members of Parliament calling for:
- To consider the matter of relieving General Oleksandr Syrskyi of his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- To consider the appointment of a new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the basis of criteria relating to professional effectiveness and a focus on measurable operational outcomes.
- "To initiate the introduction of a procedure whereby the senior military command reports regularly to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in closed session, with a view to restoring the balance of democratic civilian control," wrote Zhelezniak.
According to the MP, any Member of Parliament may sign the document by Monday.
The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers resigned automatically along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.
- Prior to this, a number of media outlets and members of parliament had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko — the current Minister of the Interior.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. The participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he will nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had appointed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
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