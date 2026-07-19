9 people hospitalized after Russian attack on Kyiv, three wounded in serious condition, - Klitschko
Following the Russian Federation's overnight ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, nine people are currently in the hospital.
The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
"Nine of the 15 people injured in the enemy's attack on the capital are currently being treated in city hospitals. Three of the wounded are in critical condition," Klitschko reports.
He also points out that one person was killed as a result of the Russian Federation's attack.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that explosions were heard in the capital on the night of July 19. The Air Force warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles.
- It was later reported that a high-rise building had been hit, and fires are raging throughout the city.
- This morning, it was reported that one person had been killed and eight others wounded.
- Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of injured had risen to 15.
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