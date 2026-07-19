9 people hospitalized after Russian attack on Kyiv, three wounded in serious condition, - Klitschko

Following the Russian Federation's overnight ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, nine people are currently in the hospital.

The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"Nine of the 15 people injured in the enemy's attack on the capital are currently being treated in city hospitals. Three of the wounded are in critical condition," Klitschko reports.

He also points out that one person was killed as a result of the Russian Federation's attack.

See more: Clean-up operations are ongoing following Russia’s ballistic attack on Kyiv: number of injured has now risen to 15. PHOTOS

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