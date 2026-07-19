"Calls to cut aid to Ukraine are out of touch with reality," - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz following Russia’s strike on Kyiv

Following yet another massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine, Poland’s Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasised that any proposals to cut aid to Kyiv or slow down the re-equipment of the Polish Armed Forces do not reflect the actual security situation.

He wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Night-time attack by the Russian Federation

He pointed out that Russia had carried out its largest attack since the start of the full-scale invasion, using ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukraine, and was preparing for a large-scale mobilisation.

"This demonstrates once again just how out of touch with reality calls to reduce support for Ukraine or to slow down the modernisation of the Polish army are. That is precisely why we are doing everything we can to ensure that Russian missiles never reach Poland and do not pose a threat to our security. We will not deviate from this course," he said.

Watch more: All fires caused by Russian Federation’s night-time strike on Kyiv have been extinguished, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO

What led up to it?