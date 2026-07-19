"Calls to cut aid to Ukraine are out of touch with reality," - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz following Russia’s strike on Kyiv
Following yet another massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine, Poland’s Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasised that any proposals to cut aid to Kyiv or slow down the re-equipment of the Polish Armed Forces do not reflect the actual security situation.
He wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Night-time attack by the Russian Federation
He pointed out that Russia had carried out its largest attack since the start of the full-scale invasion, using ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukraine, and was preparing for a large-scale mobilisation.
"This demonstrates once again just how out of touch with reality calls to reduce support for Ukraine or to slow down the modernisation of the Polish army are. That is precisely why we are doing everything we can to ensure that Russian missiles never reach Poland and do not pose a threat to our security. We will not deviate from this course," he said.
What led up to it?
- It was previously reported that explosions were heard in the capital on the night of 19 July. The Air Force warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles.
- It later emerged that a high-rise block had been hit, and fires are raging across the city.
- It emerged this morning that one person had been killed and eight injured.
- Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of injured had risen to 15.
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