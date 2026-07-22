The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ unmanned systems unit has struck a further 13 vessels belonging to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ in the Black and Azov Seas.

This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Thirteen Russian vessels were struck in the Black and Azov Seas over a 48-hour period.

Madyar also commented on the strike against the Wildberries logistics centre.

"The purple colour of the ‘wild berry’ in version 3.0 takes on a different meaning in the marshes. And it contains a mixture of that very same accursed tricolour – a combination of red, blue and white.



Worms, you remember, don't you?: ‘blackcurrants are red because they’re green’. Well then: Wall Street, 1929-style, as a prime example of the destruction of a false sense of security, will seem like a green berry next to that homespun purple," he noted.

Later, the commander of the USF clarified that the figures referred to 1 tanker, 10 dry cargo ships, and 2 tugboats:

"In total, between July 6 and 22, as part of the USF operation ‘MoLoChKa,’ 196 vessels were hunted down and struck in the Black and Azov Seas: 126 in the Azov Sea and 70 in the Black Sea."

Watch more: USF strike another 19 power nodes in occupied territories – Madyar. VIDEO

What led up to this?

Drones launched a massive attack on the Krasnodar Krai: the Wildberries logistics centre in Krasnodar is on fire, and there is a blaze at an oil depot in Armavir.

A Wildberries logistics centre has also been attacked in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Further 13 vessels of Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" have been struck, – Madiar