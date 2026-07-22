Russia has focused its main offensive on Lyman sector but is suffering record losses, - Trehubov

Currently, the Russian army is focusing its main offensive efforts on the Lyman sector, which remains one of the key areas for the occupying forces.

Viktor Trehubov, head of the Communications Department of the Joint Forces Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about this during a televised marathon, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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The situation in the Lyman sector

"The Lyman sector is currently the area where the Russians are concentrating their efforts the most. It remains of critical importance to them; they are eager to capture it so they can use it as a springboard to launch an offensive directly against the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration, which is why it is the most important sector for them," Trehubov said.

Read more: Russian troops are trying to gain foothold on eastern outskirts of Lyman, - Joint Forces Task Force

Tactics of Russian Forces

He emphasized that, as before, the enemy is employing tactics involving small assault groups, constant infiltration, and the establishment of additional zones of control across the border.

According to the spokesperson, the Russians do not face any significant resource constraints, which is why they are applying pressure along virtually the entire front line.

"At the same time, the enemy is suffering truly record-breaking losses. This is not just a figure of speech—for example, there were 270 casualties per day this week in the operational zone, the majority of whom were - 200s. This is a very high figure; these are numbers we have never seen before," Trehubov noted.

Watch more: Night-time hunt in Lyman sector: pilots from the SIGNUM battalion eliminated six occupiers. VIDEO