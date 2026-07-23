Zelenskyy offered Svyrydenko post of ambassador to US, has yet to decide on Umerov
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Yuliia Svyrydenko the post of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States.
The president said this at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Kyiv on Thursday, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
What is known
Zelenskyy also said he was considering a new position for Rustem Umerov.
"I am thinking about it. We are discussing it with Rustem and Yuliia. We will return to Svyrydenko. We have proposals. It is no longer a secret that, with all due respect to Olha Stefanishyna, I had counted on Yuliia Svyrydenko and offered her the post of ambassador to the United States," Zelenskyy said.
Background
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution dismissing Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. Her resignation automatically triggered the resignation of the entire Cabinet.
- It was previously reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had offered former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko the post of secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password