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Zelenskyy offered Svyrydenko post of ambassador to US, has yet to decide on Umerov

Zelenskyy offered Svyrydenko US ambassador post, weighs Umerov role

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Yuliia Svyrydenko the post of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States.

The president said this at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Kyiv on Thursday, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known

Zelenskyy also said he was considering a new position for Rustem Umerov.

"I am thinking about it. We are discussing it with Rustem and Yuliia. We will return to Svyrydenko. We have proposals. It is no longer a secret that, with all due respect to Olha Stefanishyna, I had counted on Yuliia Svyrydenko and offered her the post of ambassador to the United States," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: I offered Fedorov several posts, - Zelenskyy

Background

Read more: Situation on front and our long-range strikes are creating "highly toxic atmosphere" for Putin – Zelenskyy

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9435) Svyrydenko Yuliia (221) Rustem Umerov (512)
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