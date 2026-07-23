48 individuals and 170 entities: EU gives final approval to 21st sanctions package against Russia
Today, 23 July, the Council of the European Union gave final approval to the 21st package of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine.
The press service of the European institution announced the decision, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
What is known
"Today, the Council adopted the 21st package of restrictive measures against Russia in response to its war against Ukraine. It includes tough economic sanctions targeting the sectors with the greatest impact on Russia’s economy and its ability to fuel its war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as the largest batch of individual listings in the past four years, a total of 218, comprising 48 individuals and 170 entities," the statement reads.
The Council of the EU noted that today’s package is aimed at further crippling Russia’s economy and war machine.
"It follows Russia’s recent brutal military strikes deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy, water and healthcare facilities, as well as cultural and religious sites, causing severe hardship for the civilian population," the press release stressed.
Pressure on Russia will continue
The EU also emphasised that it remained determined to support and intensify pressure on Russia so that it ends its brutal war of aggression and enters into meaningful negotiations for a just and lasting peace.
Background
- It was previously reported that EU ambassadors had reached an agreement on the sanctions package against Russia, which had earlier been blocked by Greece.
- EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas outlined the details of the European Union’s 21st sanctions package against Russia, stressing that the measures would hit Putin "where it hurts most."
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