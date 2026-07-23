48 individuals and 170 entities: EU gives final approval to 21st sanctions package against Russia

Today, 23 July, the Council of the European Union gave final approval to the 21st package of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine.

The press service of the European institution announced the decision, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known

"Today, the Council adopted the 21st package of restrictive measures against Russia in response to its war against Ukraine. It includes tough economic sanctions targeting the sectors with the greatest impact on Russia’s economy and its ability to fuel its war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as the largest batch of individual listings in the past four years, a total of 218, comprising 48 individuals and 170 entities," the statement reads.

The Council of the EU noted that today’s package is aimed at further crippling Russia’s economy and war machine.

Read more: EU ambassadors have reached agreement on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, - media

"It follows Russia’s recent brutal military strikes deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy, water and healthcare facilities, as well as cultural and religious sites, causing severe hardship for the civilian population," the press release stressed.

Pressure on Russia will continue

The EU also emphasised that it remained determined to support and intensify pressure on Russia so that it ends its brutal war of aggression and enters into meaningful negotiations for a just and lasting peace.

Read more: "Almost like Hungary before": Greece has become main opponent of adoption of 21st package of sanctions against Russia, - media

Background