Ukraine’s proposals included in EU’s 21st sanctions package against Russia – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the European Union’s adoption of its 21st package of sanctions against Russia.

He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strong measures included

"It is very important that pressure on Russia over the war it started and refuses to end continues. This package includes strong measures to curb Russian revenues, including proposals from Ukraine that were taken into account," the president noted.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of maintaining unity and continuing to put pressure on Russia.

"We expect work on the new, 22nd package to proceed actively and hope that additional restrictions can be introduced that will definitely contribute to peace and further limit Russia’s ability to sustain its war. Thank you, EU!" he added.

Read more: 48 individuals and 170 entities: EU gives final approval to 21st sanctions package against Russia

Background

Earlier today, the Council of the European Union gave final approval to the 21st package of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine.

It was previously reported that EU ambassadors had reached an agreement on the sanctions package against Russia, which had earlier been blocked by Greece.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas outlined the details of the European Union’s 21st sanctions package against Russia, stressing that the measures would hit Putin "where it hurts most."

Read more: Kallas on EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia: We are hitting Putin where it "hurts" most