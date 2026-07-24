"Bring back effective minister": Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continue for ninth day in Ukrainian cities. PHOTOS

On the evening of Friday, 24 July, protests against Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal as defence minister continued for the ninth day in several Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Suspilne and Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET informs.

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Kyiv

Around 500 people gathered for the protest in Kyiv. Their main demand is that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated as defence minister.

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Other cities

Residents of Lviv also joined the peaceful rally demanding Fedorov’s reinstatement as defence minister.

Photo: Suspilne

Protesters carried signs reading: "Fedorov—the minister of our hearts", "Fedorov back at the Defence Ministry", "Stop inventing positions", "The people are the source of power" and many others. They also chanted: "Fedorov is defence minister", "We will keep standing—we stood, we stand", "Power belongs to the people", "War takes no holidays", "Fedorov, Drapatyi—you cannot defeat us", "A veteran for veterans" and "Zelenskyy, hear the people".

Despite a thunderstorm, people in Ivano-Frankivsk once again rallied in support of former defence minister Fedorov.

People also gathered in Lutsk with signs reading: "Exchange prisoners, not Fedorov", "The people are the source of power", "Bring back an effective defence minister" and "Fedorov is defence minister". They also chanted: "Let drones fight, not infantry".

Photo: Suspilne

In addition, around 150 people rallied in Soborna Square in Cherkasy. The protest resumed after a three-day break.

Photo: Suspilne

The protesters chanted: "War takes no holidays".

See more: Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continue across country. PHOTOS

New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.

On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.

Read more: Protests may stop if Zelenskyy publicly says he will not appoint Fedorov as Defense Minister, - Hnezdilov