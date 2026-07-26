Romania summons Russian ambassador over drone incidents
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania summoned the Russian ambassador after Romanian fighter jets shot down a drone—the third in the last three days—that had violated the country's airspace.
This is mentioned in a statement by Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
The statement quotes President Dan Nicușor as saying that a third drone was shot down today and that Romania’s diplomatic protest to the Russian Federation will be based on the results of investigations into the drone incursions.
"In light of these repeated violations, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation was summoned to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Tsoiu said.
What led up to it
- As a reminder, today Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced that an F-16 fighter jet of the Romanian Air Force shot down a new drone over Romanian territorial waters in the Sulina-Kilia area. This is the third drone in the last few days.
- On July 24, in Romania, an F-16 fighter jet shot down a drone that had entered the country's airspace.
- On the morning of July 25, the Romanian Air Force once again shot down a drone that had violated the country's airspace.
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