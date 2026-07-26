Romania summons Russian ambassador over drone incidents

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania summoned the Russian ambassador after Romanian fighter jets shot down a drone—the third in the last three days—that had violated the country's airspace.

This is mentioned in a statement by Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

The statement quotes President Dan Nicușor as saying that a third drone was shot down today and that Romania’s diplomatic protest to the Russian Federation will be based on the results of investigations into the drone incursions.

"In light of these repeated violations, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation was summoned to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Tsoiu said.

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