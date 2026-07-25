Hungary condemned Russia’s strike on Latvian consulate and drone incidents over Romania

Hungary has strongly condemned the Russian strikes, which damaged, amongst other things, the building of the Latvian Honorary Consulate in Sloviansk, as well as the drone incursions into Romanian airspace.

This was stated by the Foreign Minister of Hungary, Anita Orbán, according to Censor.NET.

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Attack on the consulate

"Hungary strongly condemns the Russian Federation’s attacks targeting the civilian population, as well as the strike on the building of the Latvian Honorary Consulate in Sloviansk. We express our solidarity with our ally, Latvia," Orbán said.

She emphasised that deliberate attacks on the civilian population and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable.

Read more: Opening of clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine postponed until September due to Hungary’s position

Drones over Romania

"Hungary also condemns the repeated violations of Romania’s airspace by drones, which is the sovereign territory of an EU Member State and a NATO ally," added Orbán.

What led up to it?