Opening of clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine postponed until September due to Hungary’s position
Today, July 22, during a meeting of the Council of the EU Working Party on Enlargement (COELA), Hungary refused to approve the screening results for negotiating clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine and Moldova. The next attempt is scheduled for September 1.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda, citing EU sources.
What is known
The report noted that the second attempt to persuade Hungary to approve the screening results for clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine and Moldova had failed.
"Today, for the second time, COELA was unable to approve the screening results for clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine and Moldova because of Hungary’s refusal. The issue has been postponed until September," one of the publication’s sources said.
The next COELA meeting is scheduled for September 1.
Background
Earlier, it was reported that during a meeting of the Council of the EU Working Party on Enlargement (COELA) on July 17, Hungary formally refused to consent to launching the process of opening negotiating clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine.
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