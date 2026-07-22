Opening of clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine postponed until September due to Hungary’s position

Today, July 22, during a meeting of the Council of the EU Working Party on Enlargement (COELA), Hungary refused to approve the screening results for negotiating clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine and Moldova. The next attempt is scheduled for September 1.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda, citing EU sources.

What is known

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The report noted that the second attempt to persuade Hungary to approve the screening results for clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine and Moldova had failed.

"Today, for the second time, COELA was unable to approve the screening results for clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine and Moldova because of Hungary’s refusal. The issue has been postponed until September," one of the publication’s sources said.

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The next COELA meeting is scheduled for September 1.

Background

Earlier, it was reported that during a meeting of the Council of the EU Working Party on Enlargement (COELA) on July 17, Hungary formally refused to consent to launching the process of opening negotiating clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine.

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