NABU may be preparing charges against Arakhamia in ’envelope salaries’ case, - Nikolov

Investigative journalist Yurii Nikolov has reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) may be preparing to bring charges against Davyd Arakhamia, the leader of the ‘Servant of the People’ parliamentary group.

He spoke about this on his YouTube channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikolov noted that the situation surrounding Arakhamia is unfolding in a similar way to that involving the former head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak.

"NABU is ready to launch a new season of ‘political purges’ targeting corrupt officials. Now it’s Davyd Arakhamia’s turn. The situation is unfolding in much the same way as in the Yermak case, when we waited half a year for the formal charges to be brought, whilst the detectives were preparing for it: they carried out investigative actions and searches at Yermak’s residence and in one of the flats in the building on Hrushevskyi Street, where they were looking for biological samples belonging to Yermak or his associates. So, Davyd Arakhamia now finds himself in a similar situation. As reported by journalist Mykhailo Tkach, detectives have obtained a court order to take biological samples from Davyd Arakhamia’s aides," the journalist said.

According to Nikolov, this relates to the case concerning ‘envelopes’ for MPs.

"What is this about? It is a case concerning the bribery of MPs and the payment of ‘under-the-table’ salaries to them in envelopes, which is effectively corruption," said the investigator.

Read more: "Vote trading" in Rada: HACC sets bail from UAH 16.6 to UAH 40 mln for five Servant of People MPs

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO recently obtained court orders to take biological samples from an assistant to Davyd Arakhamia, head of the ‘Servant of the People’ parliamentary group.

See more: Bribes for voting in Rada: HACC chooses preventive measure for "servant of people" Savchenko. PHOTO