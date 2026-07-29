65 out of 80 enemy drones shot down - Air Force

On the night of July 29, 2026, Russian forces launched an attack using 80 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber and Italmas drones, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 65 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 28 July: air-raid alerts in several regions (updated)

Consequences

A total of 14 attack UAVs were recorded striking 10 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 2 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

See more: Air Defense Forces neutralized 107 out of 131 Russian drones, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS