Trump threatened Iran with strikes following attack on US military personnel in Jordan

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with retaliation following an attempted missile strike on American troops in Jordan on the night of 29 July.

This is mentioned in his statement on Fox News, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Rockets and reaction times: what happened last night

According to Trump, the US military had only a few minutes to respond to the sudden attack. They managed to shoot down the missiles before they reached their targets.

The US President has stated that the response to such actions will be severe.

"We’ll beat the hell out of them… We’ll give them a proper thrashing. They’ll get what’s coming to them," Trump said.

On 29 July, the US military reported that Iran had attempted to launch a surprise attack on US forces in the Middle East.

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Counter-strikes and possible scenarios

Following the attack, US Central Command, together with the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces, carried out precision strikes in Iraq against groups linked to Iran.

Trump had previously stated that he had decided to suspend US strikes against Iran to give negotiations a chance.

This is the first missile attack on a US base in the Middle East since Donald Trump decided on 24 July to halt strikes against Iran.