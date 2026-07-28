Sybiha held conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister: urged Tehran to avoid escalation and stop aiding Russia

Acting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a frank conversation with the Iranian side following Tehran’s statements about possible strikes. Ukraine called on Iran to refrain from escalation and stop supporting Russian aggression.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a post on X by acting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

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The minister described the conversation as "frank". He stressed that even in difficult circumstances, diplomacy remains an instrument of direct dialogue, while Ukraine’s primary objective is to prevent further escalation.

Ukraine’s actions are aimed solely at defending against Russian aggression

Sybiha stressed that all of Ukraine’s actions are aimed solely at defending against Russian aggression.

"I once again stressed that all of Ukraine’s actions are aimed exclusively at defending our country against Russian aggression and have never targeted civilian vessels or people," he noted.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also separately addressed Iran’s statements regarding the death of an Iranian national and damage to a civilian vessel during a recent incident.

"Our objective is to counter Russian aggression, which is the root cause of all incidents, and it is Russia that bears full responsibility for all provocations and casualties," Sybiha stressed.

Read more: Iranian military logistics supplying Russia are lawful military target – Pletenchuk

During the conversation, the minister also called on Iran to refrain from any actions that could lead to further escalation and to stop supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"This war is illegal and must end. Our position remains unchanged: Europe and the Middle East deserve stability, security and peace," the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry concluded.

Read more: Iranian military logistics supplying Russia are lawful military target – Pletenchuk

Background

Earlier, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said an explosion occurred aboard the vessel as a result of the attack, killing one sailor and injuring another.

Tehran insisted that the attack violated the UN Charter and called the incident an "act of aggression" that could further "fuel and spread the flames of war."

Later, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi personally accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the attack on the Iranian vessel.

Zelenskyy, in turn, stressed that Iran had effectively already entered the war against Ukraine.

Iran has no right to pose as a victim, Sybiha said, calling Tehran’s threats against Ukraine groundless.

Read more: Ukraine is ready for Zelenskyy and Putin to meet in Turkey, - Sybiha at meeting with Fidan