Iranian military logistics supplying Russia are lawful military target – Pletenchuk

Any military logistics used to supply weapons to the Russian occupation army constitute a lawful military target for Ukraine.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on television while commenting on Iran’s threats in response to strikes on vessels in the Caspian Sea, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Military logistics aiding occupiers are a lawful target

"A country that supports another enemy not only verbally but also directly, by providing it with such an instrument of terror as kamikaze drones, scaling up their production on its territory and training operators, is probably the last country whose opinion should concern us in such a situation," Pletenchuk noted.

The spokesperson stressed that any military logistics constitute a lawful military target. According to him, if Ukrainian intelligence agencies, which already operate internationally, obtain information about such logistics, Ukraine’s response is entirely predictable.

Read more: Iran has no right to play victim – Sybiha described Tehran’s threats against Ukraine as unfounded

Background

Earlier, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said an explosion occurred aboard the vessel as a result of the attack, killing one sailor and injuring another.

Tehran insisted that the attack violated the UN Charter and called the incident an "act of aggression" that could further "fuel and spread the flames of war."

Later, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi personally accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the attack on the Iranian vessel.

Zelenskyy, in turn, stressed that Iran had effectively already entered the war against Ukraine.

Read more: US attacked Iran for almost eight hours: Tehran launched missile strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait