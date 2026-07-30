EU gives final approval to extending temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2028
The European Union has adopted a final decision to extend temporary protection until March 2028 for Ukrainians seeking refuge from the war. However, it will not apply to those required to fulfil their military service obligations.
A European diplomat told reporters this, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
What is known?
According to the diplomat, the decision was adopted through a written procedure that was successfully completed today.
The decision is expected to be published in the Official Journal of the European Union in the coming days.
On 15 July, it emerged that EU countries had agreed to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until 4 March 2028. However, an additional condition will be introduced for new applicants: they will have to provide proof that they have fulfilled their military service obligations in Ukraine or have been legally exempted from them.
Background
- As a reminder, Censor.NET previously reported that Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that young Ukrainians of conscription age residing in Poland should defend their country against Russian aggression.
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