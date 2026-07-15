EU has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2028, but has introduced new condition

EU countries have agreed to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2028. At the same time, an additional requirement will be introduced for new applicants: they will have to confirm that they have fulfilled or are legally exempt from military service in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the European Council.

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"Today, EU countries agreed to extend the temporary protection status granted to those fleeing Ukraine until 4 March 2028, delivering on the EU’s commitment to support Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes. Extending protection by one additional year will provide clarity and predictability to all those fleeing the war," as stated in the document.

Read more: EU will not revoke temporary protection for Ukrainians who have already left, - European Commissioner for Migration Brunner

The restriction applies to new applicants

EU countries have agreed that temporary protection will henceforth be granted only to people who are performing their military duties in Ukraine.

This restriction will apply only to new applicants for temporary protection and will not apply to those who already have this status in the EU.

This means that in order to receive temporary protection, Ukrainian refugees will have to prove that they have fulfilled their military obligations by presenting a passport with a stamp confirming their lawful departure from Ukraine and compliance with the relevant requirements.

Read more: Denmark will no longer grant temporary protection to Ukrainian men aged 23-60

It will also be possible to submit a paper or electronic document confirming exemption from military service or completion of military service.

Since March 2022, more than 4 million refugees from Ukraine have been granted protection in the EU.