Kyiv sent "concrete proposal" to Warsaw regarding MiG-29, - Polish Ministry of Defense

Polish Deputy Minister of Defense Paulina Sobkowiak-Czarniecka reported that Ukraine has proposed transferring drones in exchange for MiG-29 fighter jets. A decision on the deal could be made within a few weeks.

According to Censor.NET, RAR reports on this.

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When asked why Poland is not selling these aircraft to Bulgaria, which had previously expressed interest in purchasing them, Sobkowiak-Charnecka noted that the Ukrainian side has resumed negotiations and has already sent Warsaw a specific proposal regarding the exchange.

Poland is reviewing Ukraine's proposal

According to Sobkovyak-Charnetska, the Polish side has been reviewing the list of drones that Ukraine is prepared to hand over in exchange for fighter jets for several days now.

Once the evaluation of the proposal is complete, the final decision will be made by Vladislav Kosiniak-Kamysz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland.

At the same time, the deputy minister expressed hope that the negotiation process would not drag on and that a decision would be reached within the next few weeks.

There is no longer any talk of repairing the planes

Commenting on the issue of funding for the MiG-29 repairs, Sobkovyak-Charnetska stated that the parties are currently discussing the specific terms of the exchange.

"We are providing MiGs, and the Ukrainian side is providing drones. If Ukraine wants to modernize these aircraft, we are ready to help. But right now, that is exactly the proposal on the table—MiGs in exchange for drones," she noted.

What led up to this?

In December 2025, the Polish Ministry of National Defense and the General Staff announced their intention to transfer to Ukraine some of the MiG-29s that remained in service with the Polish Air Force.

These fighter jets have been in service in Poland since 1989. They are currently being gradually replaced by more modern aircraft, but they are still carrying out combat missions.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Poland is refusing to transfer MiG-29 aircraft, even though Ukraine had reached an agreement with NATO to send Alliance aircraft to Poland in exchange.

Later, the country's Foreign Ministry responded that Poland would transfer its MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine once it receives replacements for them from its allies.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki believes that the country could exchange MiG fighter jets for Ukraine in exchange for anti-drone technology.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Vladislav Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Warsaw had offered Kyiv a "very cooperative approach"—an exchange of MiG-29s for drone technology. According to him, Ukraine initially agreed to this proposal but later refused to fulfill the terms of the agreement. He also suggested that the breakdown of the deal has political roots and is linked, in particular, to the escalation of Polish-Ukrainian disputes over historical issues.

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