Canada condemns massive Russian strike on Ukraine and missile incident in Poland
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned Russia’s massive overnight attack on Ukraine on 30 July and the incident involving a Russian missile that entered Poland.
As reported by Censor.NET, he said this in a statement published on the social media platform X.
Canada’s response to overnight attack
"Canada unequivocally condemns the abhorrent strikes carried out by the Russian Federation against Ukraine last night, which killed civilians and injured many others," Carney said.
He added that Ukraine’s fight is shared by its allies and that Canada would work with its partners to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and Europe.
Poland’s and Hungary’s positions on the incident
Hungary previously condemned the Russian attack and the incident involving a Kh-101 missile in Poland.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there were no grounds to believe that the Russian missile that fell in the Lublin region had been deliberately aimed at Poland.
At the same time, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski did not rule out the possibility that the incident had been deliberate.
Background
- On the night of 30 July 2026, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and strike drones. Strikes, destruction and fires were recorded in several regions.
- Russian forces attacked Lviv, Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- On the night of 30 July, Poland placed its air defence forces on alert and scrambled military aircraft in response to Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine.
- Air-raid sirens were reportedly sounded in Lublin at around 3:50 a.m. local time due to the threat of an aerial attack.
- It later emerged that a crater and debris from an unidentified object had been found in Poland following Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine.
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