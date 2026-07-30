Canada condemns massive Russian strike on Ukraine and missile incident in Poland

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned Russia’s massive overnight attack on Ukraine on 30 July and the incident involving a Russian missile that entered Poland.

As reported by Censor.NET, he said this in a statement published on the social media platform X.

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Canada’s response to overnight attack

"Canada unequivocally condemns the abhorrent strikes carried out by the Russian Federation against Ukraine last night, which killed civilians and injured many others," Carney said.

He added that Ukraine’s fight is shared by its allies and that Canada would work with its partners to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and Europe.

Read more: Tusk says Polish air defense would have shot down Russian missile if it had flown further, while Kosiniak-Kamysz said it had been "extremely difficult" night

Poland’s and Hungary’s positions on the incident

Hungary previously condemned the Russian attack and the incident involving a Kh-101 missile in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there were no grounds to believe that the Russian missile that fell in the Lublin region had been deliberately aimed at Poland.

At the same time, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski did not rule out the possibility that the incident had been deliberate.

Read more: Sybiha discusses Russian missile incursion into Poland with Sikorski

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