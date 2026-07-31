Lavrynenko, owner of Telegram channel "Trukha," failed to appear before MMC after receiving summons, - media

The Kharkiv Regional TCR reported that Maksym Lavrynenko, the owner of the Telegram channel "Trukha," failed to appear at the MMC as summoned. According to the Lviv TCR, as of the end of July, he is not performing military service.

As reported by Censor.NET, NGL.media wrote about this, citing responses from the regional military recruitment centers.

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In early June, military personnel from the Territorial Recruitment Center detained Maksym Lavrynenko in Lviv. Since he did not have a deferment from mobilization or a reservation, he was taken to one of the district Territorial Recruitment Centers, where he was registered for military service that same day.

Lavrynenko himself claimed that his detention was carried out on the personal orders of then-Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov because he was preparing materials on possible financial abuses in the defense sector. The Ministry of Defense rejected these allegations.

The summons to the MMC was issued at his place of military registration

In late June, Yaroslav Melnychuk, head of the communications department of the "West" Operational Command, reported that after his military registration data was updated, Lavrynenko was served a summons to appear before a military medical commission at the Shevchenkivskyi District TCR and SS of Kharkiv, where he is registered for military service.

However, according to the response from the Kharkiv TCR to a request from NGL.media, he did not appear in response to this summons.

The Lviv TCR confirmed the receipt of the summons

The Lviv Regional TCR also confirmed that Lavrynenko received a summons to undergo a MMC in Kharkiv, but did not explain why the medical examination was not arranged in Lviv.

Maksym Lavrynenko himself did not respond to inquiries from journalists sent via messaging apps and the "Trukha" press service.

According to the Lviv Regional TCR, as of the end of July, he is not performing military service.

For many years, Maksym Lavrynenko has claimed to be the sole owner of the "Trukha" network of Telegram channels. At the same time, back in 2023, NGL.media reported on the network’s connection to Kharkiv entrepreneur Volodymyr Lytvyn.

In June 2026, blogger Serhii Sternenko claimed that the network had allegedly been acquired by Kharkiv-based crypto entrepreneur Mykola Udianskyi. Both Lavrynenko and Udianskyi deny this. According to YouControl data, the network’s official ownership structure has not changed.

See more: Group of men damages TCR servicemen’s vehicle and uses pepper spray in Kharkiv: they are detained. PHOTO