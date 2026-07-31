UGVs have completed more than 66,300 missions since beginning of year – Ministry of Defence

Drone Industry

The use of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) is rapidly expanding across Ukraine’s Defence Forces. Since the beginning of 2026 alone, UGVs have completed 66,300 missions, taking on the most dangerous logistics and evacuation tasks.

The Ministry of Defence reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As noted, during such missions, UGVs transport loads weighing 200–300 kilograms under fire, replacing personnel in the most dangerous areas. This directly contributes to saving the lives of Ukrainian defenders.

Demand for UGVs

Demand for unmanned ground vehicles continues to grow. In 2026 alone, military personnel have already ordered nearly UAH 1.9 billion worth of UGVs through the ePoints programme on the Brave1 Market marketplace.

This year, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence significantly increased its requirement for and procurement of UGVs to expand their use on the front line. In particular, more than 22,000 unmanned ground vehicles have been contracted since the beginning of the year, nearly twice as many as during the whole of last year.

Watch more: UGV operator of "Asgard" crew dodged Russian FPV drone a split second before strike and saved robotic complex. VIDEO

Improving UGVs

The Ministry of Defence said the expansion of UGV use is accompanied by continuous quality testing. To this end, the Brave1 defence technology cluster regularly tests them under conditions as close as possible to actual combat. This enables developers to assess the effectiveness of their solutions, identify weaknesses, receive feedback from military personnel and improve the technology in line with frontline needs.

Read more: Ukrainian troops develop Pegasus robot capable of traversing swamps and carrying cargo

It is noted that the Ministry of Defence meets the needs of the Defence Forces, while Brave1 helps developers bring their technologies up to the required military standards. This cooperation provides a fast and systematic path for innovations to reach the front line.

There is also a sustained need for trained operators, with the first operator training schools certified last year.

Watch more: Heavy UAV of Ukrainian Armed Forces airlifts ground robot to combat zone to carry out combat mission. VIDEO