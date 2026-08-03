207 combat engagements on front line over past 24 hours. Enemy is pressing forward in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 2 August 2026, 207 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 94 air strikes, dropping 296 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 10,573 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,336 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 31 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ missile forces and artillery struck four UAV command posts, eight artillery pieces, seven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, and five command posts of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,390 personnel. One tank, five armoured fighting vehicles, 80 artillery systems, eight multiple launch rocket systems, four air defence systems, four ground-based robotic systems, 1,657 unmanned aerial vehicles, 485 enemy vehicles and six units of specialist equipment were also destroyed.

Read more: Russia attacks most intensively in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors – General Staff

Situation in the North

As reported, over the past 24 hours, six clashes with the enemy took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; the aggressor carried out two air strikes, dropped four aerial bombs, and fired 77 rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units nine times in the direction of the settlements of Hoptivka, Nesterne, Pokaliane, Anyskyne, Lyman and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were seven enemy attacks in the direction of Kivsharivka, Kutkivka and Radkivka.

Read more: Intense fighting in East: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled dozens of assaults in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, – General Staff. MAP

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences on 10 occasions, attacking towards Lyman, Stavky, Dibrova and in the areas around the settlements of Novoselivka, Ozerne and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 17 assaults in the areas around the settlements of Riznykivka, Zakitne, Kryva Luka and towards Pyskunivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out one offensive operation in the direction of Yurkivka.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Shakove and towards the settlements of Dovha Balka, Nove Shakove, Pavlivka, Vilne and Kucheriv Yar.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 30 assault operations by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Kotlyne, Udachne and Novomykolaivka, and towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Vasylivka, Svitle, Hulive, Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka," the statement reads.

Read more: Situation in many sectors of front is critical without exaggeration – Butusov

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations in the Oleksandrivka sector.

On the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 15 attacks towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, Hirke, Charivne, Novoselivka and Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled one attempt by the enemy to advance in the Stepove area.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.