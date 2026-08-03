People linked to Ukrainian intelligence service were following me in Vienna, - former MP Bereza

Boryslav Bereza, a former lawmaker, claims he discovered he was being followed in Vienna. According to him, representatives of Ukraine’s intelligence services are involved.

Bereza reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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What did Bereza say?

"I didn’t think I’d have to record a video like this. But when people linked to the Ukrainian intelligence service show up at my registered address in Vienna and try to gather information about me, I can no longer remain silent," he said.

According to the former MP, they were surveilling the place where he stays from time to time. He has also already managed to identify them.

"I had been warned before that after returning to Ukraine, they might ‘find’ drugs or grenades in my car, or simply fabricate a case against me. So what was this? Whose orders were they following? And what exactly were they planning? And also, what am I going to do?" Bereza asked.

He also emphasized that he is preparing an appeal to the law enforcement agencies in Vienna and the Council of Europe regarding this situation.

Read more: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against me while lifting them against Medvedchuk’s associate – Bereza

Background

As a reminder, in July 2026, President Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Boryslav Bereza.

Bereza said he would appeal to the Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

Read more: Bakanov’s friend: I brought Ivan and Naumov CASH. Here’s VIDEO. Zelenskyy CALLED ME. Fee is 50% | Boryslav Bereza. VIDEO