Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against me while lifting them against Medvedchuk’s associate – Bereza

Former MP Boryslav Bereza believes that sanctions against him were imposed as a way to divert attention from the lifting of sanctions against Bohdan Pukish, an associate of Medvedchuk.

He reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

The former MP said that one of the "evil tongues from Bankova" had provided him with information and evidence about who decided to impose sanctions against him.

He recalled that in May 2026, the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions against former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Bohdan.

Read more: Former MP Bereza to challenge NSDC sanctions in Supreme Court and ECHR: "Zelenskyy got tired of questions about Vova and ’Dynasty’"

"At the time, the President’s Office wanted the sanctions decree to include some discredited figures with a Russian stench in order to demonize Bohdan even further. And they chose a certain Bohdan Pukish. Back then, when the sanctions were imposed, the President’s Office directly called Bohdan Pukish ‘a partner and associate of sanctioned Viktor Medvedchuk.’ Sanctions were imposed against Pukish by a decision of the National Security and Defense Council, enacted by a decree of the President of Ukraine on May 2, 2026, for a period of ten years," he said.

At the same time, Pukish is connected to the case of 120,000 defective Ukrainian-made mortar mines.

"According to journalistic investigations, among the suppliers of components for these munitions was allegedly the private enterprise Westhim, which is reportedly linked to Bohdan Pukish. A number of reports stated that the company allegedly supplied casings and other elements of mortar ammunition.

The private enterprise Westhim allegedly participated in the execution of defense contracts for several years, and the total value of supplies may have reached hundreds of millions of hryvnias. Some publications mention a figure of UAH 667 million," he continued.

Bereza also noted that Pukish may allegedly have Russian citizenship.

At the same time, in July, the former MP said, the media reported that sanctions against Pukish could be lifted.

"And certain influential individuals may have a financial interest in the implementation of this project, including businessman Shtilerman and Umerov himself, who are linked to the Midas case. Why do they need this? Well, Shtilerman needs certain products for Firepoint that are manufactured at an enterprise formally owned by... Pukish. And the sanctions are getting in the way. A lot. Moreover, the idiots from the President’s Office did not know which group Pukish belonged to when they included him on the list together with Bohdan, and by doing so they broke the scheme for the Midas people. And here are my "greetings," folks, to Vlasiuk, who is responsible for the President’s Office's sanctions policy. And the evil tongues from Bankova also say that Pukish is now Venislavskyi’s front man, who gained informal control over these enterprises after they were effectively taken away from Medvedchuk. Are they lying, perhaps? Or not? But how can one not recall Venislavskyi’s statements about clumsy military personnel and about good mortar mines that turned out to be defective. Could it really be true?" he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against former Presidential Office head Bohdan and four other individuals

According to Bereza, after the NSDC meeting, a conversation took place between Zelenskyy, Umerov, and Shtilerman, which was later recounted to him.

"The gist of this conversation can be summed up briefly: ‘Vova, we have found a solution for how to lift sanctions from Pukish, avoid backlash for it, and please you. Vova, Bereza has been getting on your nerves for a long time. So there is a brilliant idea that our partners in Israel are delighted with. Impose sanctions against Bereza. There will be such an uproar, such a discussion of this, that no one will pay attention to the lifting of sanctions against Pukish. The uproar will help us with Pukish.

Well, it should also be reinforced with some other high-profile cases. Searches at some suckers’ places or a decision by the Pecherskyi Court. And then it will be a jackpot: no one will talk about Pukish, we will restrict Bereza’s audience, fewer people will hear about the house in Dynasty, and we will keep stacking up the cash,’ they proposed to Vova, who still does not know who the Vova is for whom a house is being built in Dynasty next to Andriy, Mindich, and Chernyshov. Vova asked them what they would do about the hype around Bereza and the questions from partners. After some time, the noise will die down because there will be new scandals. Remember how it was a year ago with NABU. And we will also use this to send our ‘greetings’ to the General on the eve of his birthday, he heard in response. The last argument was the most attractive one for Vova. And then Operation ‘Save Pukish, the owner of a Russian passport’ began.

On July 7, 2026, a decree by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was issued imposing sanctions against me and... stating that the sanctions against Pukish had ceased to be in force. This, by the way, is the first such case. As they say, a precedent. And once again, greetings to Vlasiuk, as well as to Umerov, Shtilerman, and Venislavskyi. You f@cking idiots, did you think no one would find out about this? Honestly?" he concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against former MP Bereza (updated)

Background

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against a citizen of Ukraine, former MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation Boryslav Bereza.

Bereza said he would appeal to the Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

Watch more: Bakanov’s friend: I brought Ivan and Naumov CASH. Here’s VIDEO. Zelenskyy CALLED ME. Fee is 50% | Boryslav Bereza. VIDEO