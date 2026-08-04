Man who had suffered stroke was drafted in Poltava region: Lubinets has appealed to Ministry of Defense and is demanding investigation

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets is calling for an investigation into the mobilization of a man in the Poltava region who was drafted into the Defense Forces despite having suffered a stroke and suffering from chronic illnesses.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Detention near his own home

As noted, Vladyslav Nosenko, a representative of the Commissioner in the Poltava region, took part in a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission, during which issues regarding human rights compliance in the Poltava region’s TCR and SS were discussed.

"The mother of a mobilized man attended the meeting. The woman explained that her son was mowing the lawn near his own home. At that moment, representatives of the TCR and SS approached him and, according to her, used physical force against him before mobilizing him. This is completely incomprehensible!" Lubinets emphasized.

According to the mother, her son had been removed from the military registry and suffered from a number of chronic illnesses. In particular, the man had suffered a stroke and had heart problems.

"And these are just some of his diagnoses, which I will not disclose for ethical reasons. Despite his health condition, the MMC found the man fit for military service." The woman also provided copies of documents which, according to her, confirm her son’s removal from the military registry. This status, in particular, was reflected in the "Reserve+" app," adds Lubinets.

The representative in the Poltava region immediately took up this case. A separate official request has been sent to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

See more: Lubinets carried out inspection at "Artek" camp in Zakarpattia: mould in shelters, rotten food, 12 children in one room. PHOTO

Lubinets’s position

"I demand official information and documentary evidence regarding the grounds for man’s MMC, the change in his military registration status, the legality of the conscription decision during mobilization, as well as confirmation that he completed his military service! The practice of so-called ‘busification,’ which took root during the tenure of the previous leadership of the Ministry of Defense, must be permanently discontinued. It has no place in a state governed by the rule of law, where the highest value is the human being, their life, dignity, and rights. That is precisely why we must definitively abandon the practices of the past," the statement reads.

Watch more: Mobilization of people with visible health problems: Lubinets reports violations at Chernivtsi Regional TCR and demands explanations. VIDEO