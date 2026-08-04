Russian FPV drone kills two men in Druzhkivka

Two men were killed in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, in a Russian FPV drone strike, while four other people were injured in shelling in the settlement of Bilenke.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office told Ukrinform about this, Censor.NET reports.

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FPV drone attack and MLRS shelling

"Today, the Russian occupiers attacked Druzhkivka with an FPV drone. The weapon struck the grounds of a private household. Two men, aged 55 and 68, sustained fatal injuries," the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The settlement of Bilenke also came under fire this morning. The occupiers used an Uragan multiple launch rocket system.

Four civilians were injured in the attack, including three men aged 50, 52 and 62 and a 55-year-old woman.

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"The three men, aged 50, 52 and 62, and the 55-year-old local woman were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and a laceration," the agency reported.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22 private homes were damaged in the settlement.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on war crimes.

Over the past day, Russian forces continued their massive shelling of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Civilians were killed and injured in the attacks, while residential buildings were destroyed and civilian infrastructure facilities damaged.

See more: In Druzhkivka, 4,000 people remain without water, electricity or gas: town is 15 km from grey zone. PHOTOS