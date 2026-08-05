Trump won’t give Ukraine hundreds of Patriot missiles because the US has shortage - FT
U.S. President Donald Trump rejected Ukraine's request for the delivery of hundreds of missiles for the Patriot systems.
The Financial Times reports this, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to the publication, during a recent meeting in the Oval Office, Trump rejected Zelenskyy’s request for hundreds of additional Patriot interceptor missiles.
Trump cited the shortage and stated that the missiles are necessary to protect American facilities in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf countries in the event of a war with Iran.
What led up to this?
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked U.S. President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with an emergency "winter package" of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles to help prevent Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
- Poland has proposed to the United States that it establish a trilateral project to manufacture missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, with Ukraine's participation. It is proposed that the production facilities be located in Poland.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects to have the technical capability to independently produce missiles for the U.S. Patriot air defense systems by the end of 2026.
- Trump stated that the U.S. has not yet agreed to grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot systems. He is convinced that Washington should be "very cautious" on this issue.
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