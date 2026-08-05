Trump won’t give Ukraine hundreds of Patriot missiles because the US has shortage - FT

U.S. President Donald Trump rejected Ukraine's request for the delivery of hundreds of missiles for the Patriot systems.

The Financial Times reports this, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the publication, during a recent meeting in the Oval Office, Trump rejected Zelenskyy’s request for hundreds of additional Patriot interceptor missiles.

Trump cited the shortage and stated that the missiles are necessary to protect American facilities in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf countries in the event of a war with Iran.

Read more: Deal with Ukraine on joint production of Patriot missiles will not be concluded before this winter – Whitaker

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