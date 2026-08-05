NABU has notified Stefanishyna on suspicion: preventive measure is being selected for her
Anti-corruption authorities have notified Olha Stefanishyna, the former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and former Ambassador to the US, that she is under suspicion.
This was announced by the AntAC’s press service, as reported by Censor.NET.
Details
The High Anti-Corruption Court is currently determining a preventive measure for her.
Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in corruption
As a reminder, journalists from ‘UP’ previously published an investigation alleging that people from Olha Stefanishyna’s inner circle had been granted control of four large properties through ARMA. Among these properties was, in particular, the Trade Union Building on Independence Square.
The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) has opened a criminal case to investigate Stefanishyna’s involvement in possible corruption at ARMA.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password