ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13705 visitors online
News Stefanishyna suspicion
9 685 76

NABU has notified Stefanishyna on suspicion: preventive measure is being selected for her

Anti-corruption authorities have notified Olha Stefanishyna, the former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and former Ambassador to the US, that she is under suspicion.

This was announced by the AntAC’s press service, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court is currently determining a preventive measure for her.

Stefanishyna has been notified of the charges against her: the court is to determine a preventive measure

Read more: Zelenskyy dismisses Stefanishyna from post of ambassador to US (updated)

Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in corruption

As a reminder, journalists from ‘UP’ previously published an investigation alleging that people from Olha Stefanishyna’s inner circle had been granted control of four large properties through ARMA. Among these properties was, in particular, the Trade Union Building on Independence Square.

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) has opened a criminal case to investigate Stefanishyna’s involvement in possible corruption at ARMA.

Read more: Stefanyshyna requests dismissal as Ambassador to US over personal reasons - media

Author: 

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (1041) Olha Stefanishyna (121) notice of suspicion (243)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 