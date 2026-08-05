Stefanishyna on notice of suspicion: Uproar surrounding this story is more like storm in teacup

Former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna has commented on being served with a notice of suspicion by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

She announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Any procedural actions are part of the lawful work of the law enforcement system, not a finding of guilt. I am taking these developments calmly and without unnecessary emotion, while the uproar surrounding this story looks more like a storm in a teacup.

"I publicly commented on many of the issues now appearing in the media, including those concerning real estate, in considerable detail more than a year ago. After the first reports emerged, I personally provided journalists with all the necessary documents concerning the apartment that had raised questions. I had nothing to hide then, and I have nothing to hide now," she noted.

According to Stefanishyna, "some have already rushed to imagine that my diplomatic service across the ocean would provide me with a convenient distance from uncomfortable questions."

"But the mission has been successfully completed, and I am in Ukraine to answer those questions here. Distance will be neither a shield nor an excuse.

"The burden of proving an allegation lies with those making it. As for me, I will do what I must: calmly defend my position in accordance with the law. I have no doubts about the outcome," she concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy dismisses Stefanishyna from post of ambassador to US (updated)

Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in corruption

As reported earlier, Ukrainska Pravda journalists published an investigation alleging that individuals from Olha Stefanishyna’s inner circle had obtained control of four major properties through the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. These properties included the Trade Unions Building on Independence Square.

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office registered criminal proceedings to investigate Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in alleged corruption at the Asset Recovery and Management Agency.

On 5 August, the anti-corruption agencies served Stefanishyna with a notice of suspicion.

Read more: EU loan will allow purchase of Patriot missiles for Ukraine, - Stefanishyna