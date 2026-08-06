Russia launched 4 missiles and 101 UAVs over Ukraine: air defense neutralized 66 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 4 missiles and 101 UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the enemy use to attack?

Specifically, Russia launched two Onyx anti-ship missiles from occupied Crimea and two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the Black Sea. The enemy also deployed 101 UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, and Orel in Russia; the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of Donetsk; and Gvardeyskoye in the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Read more: NATO is consulting with allies on additional air defense systems for Ukraine, - Rutte

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 66 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country. Impacts from 29 attack UAVs and one Onyx missile were recorded at 18 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 5 locations. The remaining missiles did not reach their targets; details are being verified.

The enemy attack is currently ongoing, and there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Read: Russians launched strikes on Balakliya: three civilians were killed. Photo report