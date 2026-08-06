Peace track with participation of US is currently on pause, but Ukraine is waiting for the visit of negotiating team, - Sybiha
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Siybiha confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys—Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—intend to visit Ukraine to resume peace talks.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to RBC-Ukraine.
A pause in the peace talks
Sybiha noted that the peace process involving U.S. partners is currently on hold.
He added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken about this on numerous occasions.
"We are awaiting the arrival of the U.S. negotiating team. We welcome the efforts of the U.S. side and would like to see greater momentum and engagement from the United States," said the acting foreign minister.
U.S. Participation in the Negotiations
According to Sybiha, it is impossible to achieve a just peace without the participation of the United States.
In addition, he noted that it is difficult to imagine effective security guarantees without the United States.
"All of this was the subject of Zelenskyy's talks with Trump during his recent trip to Washington. Ukraine is committed to ending this war. We are seizing every opportunity to bring about a just peace for Ukraine," Sybiha emphasized.
What led up to it
- As a reminder, on July 22, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner. During the meeting, the parties discussed stepping up diplomatic efforts and steps toward peace.
- On July 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
- American blogger Laura Lumer announced a possible visit to Ukraine by representatives of U.S. President Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
- Zelenskyy also later stated that a visit to Kyiv by Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could take place within two weeks.
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