Former SSU head Maliuk does not appear in case of extortion of $1 million for avoiding extradition to Russia, - NABU

Former SBU Chairman Vasyl Malyuk is not named in the case involving the extortion of $1 million in exchange for avoiding extradition to Russia.

This is stated in the NABU's response, according to Censor.NET, which cites Interfax-Ukraine.

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Details

"... the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine has no procedural status in these criminal proceedings. It has not been established that the suspect provided him with an unlawful benefit," the Bureau noted.

Watch more: Man demands $1 million to help avoid extradition to Russia, is detained – NABU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What led up to this?

On July 30, 2026, NABU announced that it had placed a person under suspicion who had demanded $1 million in exchange for assistance in resolving the issue of a citizen’s extradition to Russia.

"After that, a person who, according to her, had connections with the SSU's top leadership, offered the citizen $1 million to avoid criminal prosecution and extradition to Russia," the anti-corruption authorities stated at the time.

On July 31, the publication "Slidstvo.Info" published an article titled "$200,000—for Maliuk personally."

According to the investigation, NABU suspects Andrii Osipov of extorting a $1 million bribe from Russian citizen Alexander Kuznetsov. In exchange for this money, he was promised protection from extradition to Russia.

Watch more: Extorted $1 million for drone supplies: SBGSU official and owner of private company exposed – SAPO. VIDEO