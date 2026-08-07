Occupiers strike Izium: Two people killed, four more injured. PHOTOS (updated)

Today, August 7, Russian troops launched an attack on Izium in the Kharkiv region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims of the attack

It is reported that two people are known to have died so far.

In addition, at least four people were injured; our medical teams are providing assistance to all of them.

Read more: Ruscists hit train car near Lozova station in Kharkiv region: there are dead and injured

A fire broke out

It is also reported that a fire broke out at the scene, covering an area of about 400 square meters. State Emergency Service units are responding to the attack.

Read more: Russians launched strikes on Balakliia: three civilians were killed. PHOTOS

Update

The National Police later provided updated information on the consequences of the enemy strike.

Russian forces struck the city with a multiple launch rocket system. Two men were killed.

Four other people were injured. Two men, aged 47 and 67, sustained shrapnel wounds and were hospitalised. Doctors diagnosed two women, aged 42 and 61, with an acute stress reaction.

Read more: Massive Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kharkiv regions: four dead, 17 wounded