Occupiers strike Izium: Two people killed, four more injured. PHOTOS (updated)
Today, August 7, Russian troops launched an attack on Izium in the Kharkiv region, resulting in deaths and injuries.
This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Victims of the attack
It is reported that two people are known to have died so far.
In addition, at least four people were injured; our medical teams are providing assistance to all of them.
A fire broke out
It is also reported that a fire broke out at the scene, covering an area of about 400 square meters. State Emergency Service units are responding to the attack.
Update
The National Police later provided updated information on the consequences of the enemy strike.
Russian forces struck the city with a multiple launch rocket system. Two men were killed.
Four other people were injured. Two men, aged 47 and 67, sustained shrapnel wounds and were hospitalised. Doctors diagnosed two women, aged 42 and 61, with an acute stress reaction.
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