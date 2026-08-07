"Removal from register" of over 1,500 servicemen: two former officials of Mukachevo TCR taken into custody

The Uzhhorod City and District Court ordered the former head of the Mukachevo Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) and his subordinate to be held in custody without the right to bail.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

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Scheme to remove men liable for military service from register

According to the investigation, law enforcement officers uncovered large-scale violations during mobilisation in the Zakarpattia region. The suspects were detained as part of the special operation "Honest Draft."

"The officials may have organised the unlawful removal of men liable for military service from the register on health grounds," law enforcement agencies said.

Investigators believe that between 2022 and 2024, they entered false information into military and medical records. The possible involvement of individual members of the military medical commission is also being investigated.

According to operational intelligence, between $8,000 and $20,000 was charged per person. Based on forged documents, the men were declared unfit for military service and removed from the register.

Read more: Checks in TCR across country: General Staff declared zero tolerance for corruption

Consequences and liability

Investigators are also examining the alleged destruction of official documents. The case concerns more than 1,100 personal files that were required to be retained for an extended period.

Some of the men have already been returned to the military register and referred for repeat medical examinations. Some were subsequently mobilised.

The former officials are suspected of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period. The offence is punishable by up to eight years in prison.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are identifying everyone involved in the scheme.

Earlier, we reported that two heads of territorial recruitment centres in the Volyn region had been served with notices of suspicion over a fraudulent mobilisation scheme.

Read more: Syrskyi on mobilisation reform: Ground Forces and TCRs "ready for changes"