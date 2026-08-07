Szijjártó case under investigation in Hungary: He faces up to three years in prison

Hungarian law enforcement agencies are investigating a case involving the possible acceptance of a bribe by former Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

This was reported by Index, according to Censor.NET.

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Investigation referred to police

The prosecutor’s office initially handled the case. After reviewing the materials, it referred the case to the Budapest Police Headquarters because it falls within its jurisdiction.

The prosecutor’s office noted that the information contained in the complaint may indicate elements of a criminal offence.

"The information provided by the complainant may indicate the criminal offence of accepting a bribe," the prosecutor’s office said.

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Possible punishment and new inquiries

Following the end of his political career, Szijjártó no longer has parliamentary immunity. If found guilty, he could face up to three years in prison.

Separately, an investigation has been launched in Hungary into state subsidies granted to Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD. Szijjártó joined the company after relinquishing his parliamentary mandate.

He previously announced his departure from parliament in connection with his new position in the private sector, where he is responsible for external relations and business development.

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