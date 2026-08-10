254 engagements on front line in past 24 hours: fiercest fighting is in Kharkiv region, Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors, - General Staff

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 9 August 2026, 254 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using nine missiles and carried out 87 air strikes, during which 278 guided aerial bombs were dropped. In addition, the invaders deployed 10,295 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,193 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

The following settlements came under enemy artillery fire: Korenok, Studenok, Vyntorivka, Volfyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Ulanove, Kucherivka, Mala Slobidka, Nova Huta, Neskuchne, Vilna Sloboda, Rohizne, Luzhky, Hirky, Bachivsk, Sopych, Tovstodubove and Simeichyne in the Sumy region; and Halahanivka in the Chernihiv region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck seven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, two ammunition depots, four command posts and four drone control centres.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,470 personnel. Two tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, 48 artillery systems, six multiple launch rocket systems, two air defence systems, one heavy flamethrower system, ten ground-based robotic systems, 1,746 unmanned aerial vehicles, 461 enemy vehicles and six units of specialist equipment.

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Illinivka and in Chasiv Yar, – DeepState. MAP

Situation in the North

As noted, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. Meanwhile, the aggressor carried out an air strike using three guided bombs and conducted 51 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 25 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Lyman and Artilne, and towards the settlements of Izbytske, Volokhivka, Kupyne, Khatne, Ukrainske, Bereznyky and Ambarne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched two offensives in the area of Petropavlivka and towards Novoplatonivka.

Read more: Intense fighting in East: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled dozens of assaults in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, – General Staff. MAP

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, attempts to breach our defences were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched 30 attacks towards the settlements of Drobysheve, Lyman, Dibrova, Ozerne and in the areas around the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Torske and Yampil.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out seven assault operations in the vicinity of the settlement of Riznykivka and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched three attacks in the vicinity of Nykyforivka and towards Yurkivka.

It is also noted that 31 attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector. The invaders carried out assaults in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Dovha Balka and Mykolaipillia.

"The enemy carried out twenty-six attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Novohryshyne, Shevchenko, Svitle, Serhiivka, Muravka, Matiasheve and Novopavlivka," the statement reads.

Read more: 259 clashes per day on front: Russian Federation is massively storming Pokrovsk and Konstantynivka directions, - General Staff

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders carried out three attacks towards Danylivka and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers launched 21 attacks . The enemy attempted to advance towards the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, Rivne and Tsvitkove.

. The enemy attempted to advance towards the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, Rivne and Tsvitkove. In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance towards Prymorske and in the Plavni area.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.