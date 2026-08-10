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Russian forces have advanced near Sukhetske in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian forces are advancing within the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.
This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Advance of Russian troops
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Sukhetske (a village in the Myrnohrad urban community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that Russian forces had advanced near Illinivka and in Chasiv Yar.
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