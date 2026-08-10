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Russian forces have advanced near Sukhetske in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian forces are advancing within the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Advance of Russian troops

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Sukhetske (a village in the Myrnohrad urban community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read more: Invaders have occupied Sukhetske and advanced near Nykanorivka and Rodynske in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Map of Sukhetske

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian forces had advanced near Illinivka and in Chasiv Yar.

Watch more: 147th Brigade destroys 12 guns, equipment convoy and ruscist troops with HIMARS strikes in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

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Donetsk region (6087) Pokrovskyy district (1374) Sukhetske (6) DeepState (534)
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