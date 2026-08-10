Petrol sales via QR codes reintroduced in occupied Sevastopol amid fuel shortage

In occupied Sevastopol, the Russian occupation authorities are once again introducing fuel sales via QR codes due to a petrol shortage.

As Censor.NET reports, Crimean Wind writes about this, citing a statement by the Russian-appointed "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev.

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According to him, the QR-code system will take effect on 11 August and remain in place until fuel stocks are sufficient to resume unrestricted sales.

"Tomorrow, we are reinstating the QR-code system. It will remain in effect until stocks allow fuel to be sold without restrictions. This will apply to non-premium grades: AI-92, AI-95 and diesel fuel," Razvozhayev said.

He also accused the ATAN petrol station chain of failing to honour agreements to reduce prices for AI-92 petrol. According to the occupation official, some petrol stations are either not selling this fuel at all or are charging inflated prices.

Crimean Wind noted that since early June, military, energy and logistics facilities in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol have faced the most extensive strikes by the Defence Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war. Against this backdrop, the peninsula has experienced a fuel shortage, forcing the occupation authorities to restrict sales to civilians.

It should be recalled that Censor.NET previously reported that queues had once again begun forming at petrol stations in at least 12 Russian regions. Russian media link the fuel crisis to the consequences of strikes by the Defence Forces of Ukraine on Russian oil refineries.

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