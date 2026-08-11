Women without children are being offered to be mobilized on equal footing with men: petition has been submitted to Cabinet of Ministers

A petition has been registered on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposing the introduction of military service for able-bodied women who do not have children. The author of the petition believes that this will ensure a fairer distribution of responsibilities for defending the country during wartime.

According to Censor.NET, petition No. 41/010515-26ep was registered on August 10. Its author is Stanislav Rusyn. As of the time of this publication, 262 people had signed the petition out of the 25,000 signatures required for it to be officially considered. There are 91 days remaining until the end of the signature collection period.

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In the text of the appeal, the author refers to Article 65 of the Constitution of Ukraine, which establishes that the protection of the state’s independence and territorial integrity is the duty of every citizen. In his view, for more than four years, men have borne the brunt of the war, while women without children are not subject to general mobilization.

The author proposes retaining all existing protections for women raising children, but extending military service to able-bodied women without children, with the exception of those who have medical or other legitimate grounds for deferment.

Read more: There are no plans to mobilise women; errors in "Oberih" system are due to technical shortcomings, - Army

According to the initiator, such changes will contribute to "a more equitable distribution of responsibilities for the defense of the state," allow for an increase in mobilization resources, and implement the constitutional principle that the defense of Ukraine is the duty of all citizens.

The petition also includes a request to the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada to draft the relevant legislative amendments.

At the same time, it is worth noting that the registration of a petition does not automatically mean that the relevant legislative amendments will be introduced or adopted.

As a reminder, a petition was previously registered on the Cabinet of Ministers’ website proposing to repeal the deferment from mobilization for men with three or more children. At the same time, Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, had previously stated that there are no plans to mobilize women in Ukraine, and that such initiatives would not receive government support.

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