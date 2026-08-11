Ukrainian UAVs destroy air defence systems guarding Putin’s residence near Gelendzhik – The Telegraph

Ukrainian drones destroyed a launcher belonging to Russia’s S-400 Triumf air defence system that was guarding dictator Vladimir Putin’s residence near Gelendzhik.

The Telegraph reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the strike

Ukrainian drones struck a missile launcher used to protect one of Vladimir Putin’s luxury residences from long-range attacks.

The complex near Gelendzhik, known as "Putin’s Palace", is estimated to be worth around $1.3 billion. Its airspace is protected by a 43-kilometre buffer zone and cutting-edge air defence systems.

Read more: Russia receives additional ballistic missiles from North Korea – Zelenskyy

According to the media outlet’s sources, the strike hit a launcher belonging to Russia’s S-400 Triumf air defence system, which burned for three hours. The system is designed to repel attacks by aircraft, drones and cruise missiles.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence added that Ukrainian drones had also struck two more S-400 launchers and a UAV control antenna in Crimea. Russia’s losses are estimated at tens of millions of dollars.

Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar) said the launcher had been repurposed to strike Ukrainian cities. In particular, six missiles were launched from it on 8 August.

Read more: Russia begins installing anti-drone protection on Pacific Fleet submarines – media

More about Putin’s Palace

Journalists have claimed that the luxury complex featured a casino, vineyard, spa, ice rink, theatre, pole-dancing room, hookah bar, "aqua disco", a room with a miniature railway and much more. In 2023, it was reported that a chapel had been added to the complex.

Putin is believed to visit the Black Sea residence only occasionally because he fears Ukrainian long-range drone strikes. He is said to increasingly prefer his heavily fortified luxury residence on Lake Valdai, 185 miles east of Moscow.

Read more: Without eliminating ’causes’ of war, no ’freeze’ is possible, - Russian Foreign Ministry