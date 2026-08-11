Georgia names condition for restoring diplomatic relations with Russia

Georgia will not restore diplomatic relations with Russia until Moscow reviews its decision to recognise Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

According to him, Russia’s recognition of the independence of the two Georgian regions remains the main obstacle to restoring diplomatic relations between the countries.

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Tbilisi names key condition for relations with Moscow

"As long as the so-called recognition by the Russian Federation remains in place, diplomatic relations, of course, cannot be restored," the Georgian prime minister said.

According to Kobakhidze, a peaceful settlement of the conflict surrounding Abkhazia and South Ossetia is one of the key priorities of Georgia’s foreign policy.

Tbilisi hopes the issue can be resolved after political changes in Russia.

"Our goal regarding the Russian Federation is to resolve the conflict peacefully. This is our declared political position, and we hope that all of this will become achievable after political changes," Kobakhidze said.

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War between Georgia and Russia

The military conflict between Georgia and Russia over South Ossetia and Abkhazia began in August 2008. The fighting lasted five days.

Following the war, Tbilisi lost control of both regions.

Later in August 2008, Moscow recognised Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states. In response, Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia.

The international community continues to regard both regions as part of Georgia.

On the anniversary of the beginning of the Russo-Georgian War, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy jointly called on Moscow not to take any steps towards the further annexation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

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