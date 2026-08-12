Fuel shortage in Russia: in Orenburg region, cars will be refueled depending on numbers on license plates

In the Orenburg Region, gasoline will be sold on specific days, depending on the last digit of a vehicle's license plate number.

Governor Yevgen Solntsev stated this, according to Censor.NET.

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How will this work?

As a Russian official explained, on August 12, drivers whose license plates end in an even number will be able to fill up their cars, and on the 13th, those whose license plates end in an odd number.

Limits and Restrictions

A ban on filling fuel into containers is also being introduced.

See more: More than 1,900 km from Ukraine: fire broke out at oil refinery in Orsk following attack. PHOTO

"We are also imposing limits on the amount of fuel dispensed: gasoline (AI-92, AI-95)—no less than 15 liters and no more than 30 liters per person. Diesel fuel—up to 60 liters within populated areas and up to 200 liters at gas stations located on intermunicipal, regional, and federal highways within the region," he added.

The governor acknowledged that the implementation of these measures is linked to yesterday's attack. On August 11, an oil refinery in Orsk was attacked.

What led up to this?

As reported, a gasoline shortage in Russia has affected at least 16 regions.